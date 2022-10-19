Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South Carolina

A popular discount retail store chain is opening another new store location in South Carolina next month. Read on to learn more.

fstop123/Getty Images/Canva Pro

HomeGoods, a well-liked store that specializes in selling items such as home decor, furniture, and trinkets, recently stated their plans to open another new location in Columbia, South Carolina, on November 10, 2022.

The new HomeGoods store will be located at 4840 Forest Drive in Columbia near Starbucks and the Original Pancake House.

If you're looking to upgrade your home decor, HomeGoods is the place to find great deals at discounted prices. They not only have a wide range of items but also offer discounts on big-name brands.

HomeGoods typically has lower prices than regular retail stores, making it a great place to go when you want to stick to a budget. In addition, the retail chain is the perfect place to find low-priced furniture, decorations, and accessories that will fit your style.

Plus, with their new store location in Columbia, it's easier than ever to shop and process returns for items purchased through the company’s website.

HomeGoods is constantly getting new items in stock, so there's always something new to see every time you shop at one of their stores.

If you're ever in the Columbia area, be sure to check out the new HomeGoods store when it opens next month. You might be surprised by what you can find.