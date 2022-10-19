Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida

A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more.

Joshua Resnick/Canva Pro

Huey Magoo's recently celebrated the grand opening of its new restaurant location in Brooksville, Florida.

The restaurant chain currently has dozens of physical locations across multiple states.

Huey Magoo's is famous for its delicious chicken sandwiches, wraps, and tender meals. Customers can pick up food at this location or order online for delivery through the restaurant's website.

So far, the new Huey Magoo's location in Brooksville is getting positive feedback from local customers.

Here's what one customer named Kaitlyn had to say about the new Huey Magoo's restaurant location in Brooksville in a recent Google review:

Our first visit ever to a Huey Magoos and the customer service was exceptional. We paid for our meals and then sat down. We then began to notice that people who came after us were getting their meals before us so we kindly asked if maybe we were forgotten about. Not sure if we were, but it was handled immediately. Absolutely understandable that they have new people and mistakes will be made. They went above and beyond to make sure it was rectified. The chicken and fries were excellent. We will definitely be coming back!

So, the next time you are in the Brooksville area, be sure to stop into the new Huey Magoo's location and try their famous chicken tenders, sandwiches, or wraps.