Popular discount store chain opens another new location in Oregon

A popular discount retail store chain recently opened another new store location in Oregon. Read on to learn more.

bbourdages/Getty Images/Canva Pro

HomeGoods, a popular discount retailer known for selling home decor, decorations, furniture, and more, recently opened a new store in McMinnville, Oregon.

The new store is located at 2180 Hwy 99W and offers customers a variety of benefits, including discounts on select merchandise and a wide selection of items to choose from.

The new HomeGoods store in McMinnville is open from 9:30 am to 9:30 pm Monday through Saturday and 10 am to 8 pm on Sundays.

When it comes to home decor, HomeGoods is the place to go. Not only do they have a huge selection of items, but they also offer excellent discounts on top brands. With prices that are typically lower than those at traditional retail stores, HomeGoods is the perfect place to shop when you're on a budget.

Whether you're looking for furniture, decorations, or just some new accessories, HomeGoods is sure to have something that will fit your style and budget. Plus, with their new store location in McMinnville, it's easier than ever to shop and process returns for items purchased through their website.

Additionally, HomeGoods is constantly getting new items in stock, so there is something new to see every time you shop at one of their stores.

So if you happen to live or work in the McMinnville area, be sure to stop into the new HomeGoods store and see what fantastic things you can find.