Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in North Carolina

A popular supermarket chain is opening another new location in North Carolina later this month. Read on to learn more.

YinYang/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Harris Teeter, a leading supermarket chain, is set to open a new store in Wilmington, North Carolina on October 25, 2022.

The Crossroads at Independence Shopping Center will be the new home of the Harris Teeter Grocery store. The specific address for the new store is 3860 Carolina Beach Road.

The grand opening event will start at 5 pm with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

According to local sources, the new Harris Teeter grocery store will also be hosting a "Taste of Teeter" event on opening day, where customers can sample some of the store's most interesting products.

Some of this location's most alluring features are an expansive variety of meat and seafood, dry-aged beef, lobster rolls, and fresh seafood. According to local sources, this Harris Teeter location will also feature a salad bar, "grab and go" hot foods, a sub sandwich shop, sushi, and store-made pizza.

This store will have a pharmacy as well.

For those of you who prefer to shop online, you'll be able to take advantage of Harris Teeter's ExpressLane Online Shopping feature, which allows you to shop for groceries on the grocery store's website and schedule a time for pickup at the store or delivery for a fee.

So if you live or work in the Wilmington, North Carolina area, be sure to stop in the new Harris Teeter grocery store when it opens on October 25th and check it out for yourself.