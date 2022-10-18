Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in Ohio

A popular off-price retail chain is opening another new location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more.

HomeGoods, a major off-price retail chain, is opening another new location in Ohio on October 20, 2022.

The new store will be located at 4033 Richmond Road in Warrensville Heights and will offer shoppers low prices on home goods, decor, and furniture.

The Warrensville Heights HomeGoods store is the latest in a series of recent expansions for the retail chain. The new store will feature a wide selection of home goods, including furniture, decor, kitchenware, and bedding.

In addition to great prices, HomeGoods is also known for its unique and eclectic selection of merchandise. You never know what you'll find at a HomeGoods store, which is part of what makes it so much fun to shop there.

Customers will likely appreciate the opportunity to find unique and upscale items at bargain prices. HomeGoods is well-known for its wide assortment of merchandise. In addition, the store offers great prices on brand-name items, making it a desirable destination for budget-conscious shoppers.

The new store will be opening just in time for the busy holiday shopping season, making it the perfect place to shop for gifts and holiday decorations for your home.

So, if you happen to live or work in the Warrensville Heights area, stop into the new HomeGoods store when it opens later this week and check it out for yourself.