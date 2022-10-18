Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this month

A popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Pennsylvania this month. Read on to learn more.

Joshua Resnick/Canva Pro

If you're a fan of flavorful tacos and delicious margaritas, then get ready for some exciting news.

This week, Condado Tacos is opening up a new location in Cranberry, Pennsylvania. The grand opening is set for October 20, 2022, at 11 am.

With their authentic Latin flavors and fresh ingredients, Condado Tacos is sure to become a favorite spot for taco lovers all across Cranberry and beyond.

The new Condado Tacos will be located at 20430 Route 19 near First Watch and the UPS Store.

According to local sources, the first 100 guests will get a free taco each week for a year.

The new restaurant will surely be a hit with taco lovers in the area. It will offer all of the traditional Mexican fare that people love, including tacos, nachos, bowls, and dips. In addition to the regular menu, there will also be a variety of specialty tacos available, including plant-based options.

You can view Condado Tacos' full menu here.

Guests at the new Condado Tacos location can expect a fun and festive atmosphere.

This new location is sure to be popular with locals and tourists alike. So if you're looking for a great place to enjoy some delicious tacos, be sure to check out Condado Tacos when it opens later this week in Cranberry, Pennsylvania.