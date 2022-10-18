Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New York

If you are a fan of saving money on kitchen essentials, furniture, and home decor, you may be excited to learn that a popular discount retail chain is planning to open another new location in New York later this month.

MikeyGen73/Getty Images/Canva Pro

If you are a savvy shopper looking for new ways to save money on kitchen essentials, furniture, and home decor, you will likely be excited to learn about the new HomeGoods store opening in Glenmont later this month.

According to the company's website, the new HomeGoods store in Glenmont will open on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

The new HomeGoods store will be located at 388 Feura Bush Road near Marshalls and Famous Footwear.

HomeGoods is well known for offering affordable and stylish items at great prices, making it an ideal destination for savvy shoppers looking to update their homes on a budget. In addition, HomeGoods has something for every space in your home, with a vast selection of furniture, kitchenware, pillows, bedding, rugs, and more.

The new HomeGoods store will be open just in time for the holiday season, so it will be a great place to look for seasonal decorations and unique gifts.

So if you're looking to spruce up your living room or completely transform your decor without blowing your budget, stop by the new HomeGoods location in Glenmont when it opens later this month.