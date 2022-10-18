Major retail chain opening another new store in Pennsylvania next month

A major retail chain recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Pennsylvania next month. Read on to learn more.

Jill Inspired By Design/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Target is one of the most popular retailers in the country, known for its low prices and vast selection of products. Next month, the popular retail chain will open another new store in Lebanon, Pennsylvania.

According to local sources, the grand opening of the new Target store in Lebanon is Sunday, November 6, 2022.

The new Target store will be located at 1745 Quentin Road near Fine Wine & Good Spirits wine store and McDonald's.

With the upcoming opening of a new Target store in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, fans of the retail chain can look forward to being able to shop for all their favorite products even more conveniently.

The new 117,000-square-foot store, located at the former Kmart location, will feature Target's standard selection of goods, including groceries, apparel, home goods, and electronics.

Whether you are looking to pick up some last-minute Thanksgiving decorations or need a new TV for your living room, Target has you covered.

With this newest addition to Pennsylvania's retail landscape, Target continues to cement its place as one of today's leading retailers.

With its low prices, wide selection, and convenient location, Target's newest store will surely be a hit with local shoppers. So mark your calendars for November 6, 2022, because that's when the new Target in Lebanon officially opens its doors.