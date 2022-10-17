Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Wisconsin

If you love a good juicy chicken sandwich, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is recently opened another new location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more.

mphillips007/Getty Images/Canva Pro

If you're a fan of Chick-fil-A's famous chicken sandwiches, you're in for a treat. The popular restaurant chain has opened another new location in Wisconsin, and it's sure to delight chicken sandwich lovers everywhere.

The new Chick-fil-A restaurant opened late last week on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 5201 N. Port Washington Road in Glendale.

So far, the new Chick-fil-A has been well received by the community, with the exception of a few mixed reviews.

Here's what one local customer named John had to say about the new Chick-fil-A location in Glendale in a recent Google review:

Good idea to open a location here. Bad idea for drive thru only. Workers that drive company vehicles cannot get through such locations due to height clearance restrictions. There are many more of these vehicles than most people might think. Tow trucks, taller Amazon trucks, UPS, FedEx, bucket trucks, etc... This location will get no business from any of these folks due to the design choice here.

Another customer named Hannah had this to say about the new Chick-fil-A restaurant:

Great location. Service was fast and efficient despite long line spilling onto the road. Food was delicious as always.

If you're in the Glendale area and looking for a place to satisfy your craving for a chicken sandwich, tenders, waffle fries, or creamy milkshake, stop by the new Chick-fil-A location and give them a try.