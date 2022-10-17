Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Missouri next month

If you are a bargain shopper who is always on the hunt for great deals on home essentials, seasonal decorations, and decor, you may be interested to learn that a popular discount retail chain is opening another new store location in Missouri next month, just in time for the busy holiday shopping season. Read on to learn more.

EyeMark/Getty Images/Canva Pro

As a bargain shopper, I am always on the lookout for great deals on home essentials. So when I heard that HomeGoods was opening a new location in Missouri next month, I couldn't wait to report on it.

Known for carrying top brands at affordable prices, this store promises to be a go-to spot for everything from kitchenware and electronics to furniture and home decor.

The new HomeGoods store will be located at 5201 N. Belt Highway in St. Joseph, Missouri.

According to the company's website, the new store is scheduled to hold its grand opening on November 10, 2022.

Whether you're looking for unique pieces to add some personality to your space or just stocking up on everyday necessities, HomeGoods stores never fail to deliver high quality at a fraction of the cost.

HomeGoods is constantly getting new items in store, so there's always something new to check out when you shop there.

So, if you're in the St. Joseph area and love to bargain hunt, be sure to check out the new HomeGoods store when it opens next month.