Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Missouri next month

Kristen Walters

If you are a bargain shopper who is always on the hunt for great deals on home essentials, seasonal decorations, and decor, you may be interested to learn that a popular discount retail chain is opening another new store location in Missouri next month, just in time for the busy holiday shopping season. Read on to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14p9Al_0icQKsMZ00
EyeMark/Getty Images/Canva Pro

As a bargain shopper, I am always on the lookout for great deals on home essentials. So when I heard that HomeGoods was opening a new location in Missouri next month, I couldn't wait to report on it.

Known for carrying top brands at affordable prices, this store promises to be a go-to spot for everything from kitchenware and electronics to furniture and home decor.

The new HomeGoods store will be located at 5201 N. Belt Highway in St. Joseph, Missouri.

According to the company's website, the new store is scheduled to hold its grand opening on November 10, 2022.

Whether you're looking for unique pieces to add some personality to your space or just stocking up on everyday necessities, HomeGoods stores never fail to deliver high quality at a fraction of the cost.

HomeGoods is constantly getting new items in store, so there's always something new to check out when you shop there.

So, if you're in the St. Joseph area and love to bargain hunt, be sure to check out the new HomeGoods store when it opens next month.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story. Read more from Kristen here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# shopping# business# economy# money# store opening

Comments / 8

Published by

Follow for local business news, grand openings & events.

Pennsylvania State
54378 followers

More from Kristen Walters

Shorewood, IL

Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Illinois

If you're a fan of crispy chicken tenders and sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Illinois. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

Major discount retail store opening another new location in Georgia

A popular off-price retail store chain is opening another new location in Georiga next month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 10, 2022, the popular discount retail chain Marshalls will be opening its newest Georiga store location in Atlanta.

Read full story
Florida State

Major gas station chain plans to start selling cannabis products in Florida locations

A major gas station chain recently announced that they plan to start selling cannabis products in some Florida locations. Read on to learn more. Purchasing cannabis products is about to get a lot more convenient for many Florida residents.

Read full story
1 comments
Oconomowoc, WI

Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Wisconsin

A popular grocery store chain recently opened another new store location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more. Earlier this month, the popular supermarket chain Sendik's Food Market opened another new store in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin.

Read full story
4 comments
New Caney, TX

Popular off-price retail chain opens another new store location in Texas

A popular off-price retail chain recently opened another new store in Texas. Read on to learn more. Earlier this month, HomeGoods, a discount retail chain selling home decor, furniture, and other household items, opened another new store in New Caney, Texas.

Read full story
2 comments
North Charleston, SC

Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South Carolina

If you've been looking for a new convenient place to do your grocery shopping in South Carolina, you may be interested to learn that a major discount grocery store chain recently opened another new location in the state. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
3 comments
Suffolk, VA

Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Virginia next month

A popular discount retail store chain is opening another new store location in Virginia next month. Read on to learn more. On November 3, 2022, a new HomeGoods location will hold its grand opening in Suffolk, Virginia.

Read full story
2 comments
Dothan, AL

Highly anticipated restaurant opening in Alabama next week

A highly anticipated seafood restaurant is holding its grand opening in Alabama next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the Juicy Crab will be opening the doors to its newest location in Dothan, Alabama.

Read full story
Austin, TX

Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Texas

A major discount retail store chain is opening another new store location in Texas this month. Read on to learn more. On October 29, 2022, HomeGoods plans to open a new location in Austin, Texas.

Read full story
4 comments
Deridder, LA

Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Louisiana

If you're a fan of mouthwatering cheeseburgers or chicken sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain will be opening another new location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
12 comments
Columbia, SC

Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South Carolina

A popular discount retail store chain is opening another new store location in South Carolina next month. Read on to learn more. HomeGoods, a well-liked store that specializes in selling items such as home decor, furniture, and trinkets, recently stated their plans to open another new location in Columbia, South Carolina, on November 10, 2022.

Read full story
3 comments
Brooksville, FL

Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida

A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. Huey Magoo's recently celebrated the grand opening of its new restaurant location in Brooksville, Florida.

Read full story
9 comments
Mcminnville, OR

Popular discount store chain opens another new location in Oregon

A popular discount retail store chain recently opened another new store location in Oregon. Read on to learn more. HomeGoods, a popular discount retailer known for selling home decor, decorations, furniture, and more, recently opened a new store in McMinnville, Oregon.

Read full story
Wilmington, NC

Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in North Carolina

A popular supermarket chain is opening another new location in North Carolina later this month. Read on to learn more. Harris Teeter, a leading supermarket chain, is set to open a new store in Wilmington, North Carolina on October 25, 2022.

Read full story
31 comments
Warrensville Heights, OH

Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in Ohio

A popular off-price retail chain is opening another new location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more. HomeGoods, a major off-price retail chain, is opening another new location in Ohio on October 20, 2022.

Read full story
13 comments
Cranberry Township, PA

Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this month

A popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Pennsylvania this month. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of flavorful tacos and delicious margaritas, then get ready for some exciting news.

Read full story
6 comments
Glenmont, NY

Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New York

If you are a fan of saving money on kitchen essentials, furniture, and home decor, you may be excited to learn that a popular discount retail chain is planning to open another new location in New York later this month.

Read full story
1 comments
Lebanon, PA

Major retail chain opening another new store in Pennsylvania next month

A major retail chain recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Pennsylvania next month. Read on to learn more. Target is one of the most popular retailers in the country, known for its low prices and vast selection of products. Next month, the popular retail chain will open another new store in Lebanon, Pennsylvania.

Read full story
7 comments
Clanton, AL

Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Alabama

If you've been looking for a juicy burger, fries, and a shake to satisfy your cravings, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain has just opened another new location in Alabama that can do just that. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
4 comments
Concord, NH

Popular off-price store chain opening another location in New Hampshire

A discount retail chain popular for its bargain prices on home essentials, seasonal decorations, and decor is set to open another new store location in New Hampshire this month. Read on to learn more.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy