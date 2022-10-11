Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Florida with giveaways this month

A popular discount retail store chain is opening another new store in Florida this week. Read on to learn more.

Tomeng/Getty Images/Canva Pro

If you consider yourself a "smart shopper" who loves to find great deals on brand-name items without paying full retail price, you may be interested to learn that a popular discount retail store chain is opening another new store location in Florida. They are also offering some fun giveaways during the grand opening weekend.

On Friday, October 14, 2022, Burlington will open its newest Florida location in Sanford.

According to the company's website, the new Burlington store will be located at 1301 WP Ball Boulevard near Target, Sally Beauty, and Ross Dress for Less.

Burlington is known for having great giveaways during its grand opening events. Here's what is in store for the grand opening this weekend.

On Friday (opening day), Burlington will be giving out $5 Bonus Cards to shoppers while supplies last. Customers can use these cards towards the purchase of merchandise in the store.

The store will do its "WOW Bucks" giveaway on Saturday. The first 200 shoppers to enter the store on Saturday will get a scratch-off card worth a "mystery" amount between $5 and $250.

On Sunday, the store will give away free reusable shopping totes while supplies last.

So, if you are in the Sanford area, why stop at the new Burlington location this weekend and take advantage of their fun grand opening giveaways?