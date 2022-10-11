Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this month

If you've been craving a juicy, mouthwatering chicken sandwich meal with crispy waffle fries and a shake, then you may be excited to learn that a famous restaurant chain will be opening another new location in South Carolina this month. Read on to learn more.

Joshua Resnick/Canva Pro

On Thursday, October 20, 2022, Chick-fil-A, home of the famous chicken sandwich meal, will be opening its newest South Carolina location in Summerville, according to the company's website.

The new Chick-fil-A restaurant will be located at 1726 State Road in Summerville near Parker's Kitchen and Starbucks.

This new Chick-fil-A location will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 am until 10 pm. Chick-fil-A restaurants are not open on Sundays because the company's founder, Truett Cathy, believed that all employees should have a day off to rest and spend time with their families.

Chick-fil-A is known for its delicious chicken sandwiches, which can be ordered breaded or grilled. The restaurant also serves salads, wraps, sides, and treats. They also have a breakfast menu with customer favorites like the Egg White Grill and a Hash Brown Scramble Bowl.

If you need to provide food or snacks for an event, Chick-fil-A has you covered. You can place catering orders for parties, events, or meetings directly on the restaurant's website for pickup or delivery.

So, if you are in the Summerville area, why not stop by the new Chick-fil-A restaurant for a satisfying meal when it opens later this month?