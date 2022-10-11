Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengers

If you're a fan of "treasure hunting" at auctions, you may be interested to know that one of Pennsylvania's major airports will be auctioning off more than 8,000 items this month that were left behind by passengers. The list of items may surprise you. Read on to learn more.

ljubaphoto/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Each year the Allegheny County Airport Authority holds an auction to sell lost or abandoned items that were left behind by passengers traveling through Pittsburgh's International Airport.

This year, the auction will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Heavy Equipment Building on Cargo Road.

Doors are set to open at 8:30 am, and the bidding will begin at 10 am.

According to local sources, more than 8,000 items are on the auction block, including electronics, jewelry, tools, musical instruments, golf clubs, and even cars.

Allegedly, this year's auction will include eleven cars that were abandoned at the airport over the last year, including a Hyundai Sonata, Nissan Ultima, and several Honda Civic cars.

If you are looking to get a good deal on brand-name electronics, there will be laptops, Apple watches, cameras, Kindle reading devices, and more.

In addition to the thousands of items for sale, there will also be several food trucks onsite providing breakfast and lunch to auction attendees.

So, if you're a fan of looks for great deals at auctions, why not stop out at this year's annual event at the Pittsburgh Airport and see what you can find.