Pittsburgh, PA

Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengers

Kristen Walters

If you're a fan of "treasure hunting" at auctions, you may be interested to know that one of Pennsylvania's major airports will be auctioning off more than 8,000 items this month that were left behind by passengers. The list of items may surprise you. Read on to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K5G88_0iUsaRnQ00
ljubaphoto/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Each year the Allegheny County Airport Authority holds an auction to sell lost or abandoned items that were left behind by passengers traveling through Pittsburgh's International Airport.

This year, the auction will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Heavy Equipment Building on Cargo Road.

Doors are set to open at 8:30 am, and the bidding will begin at 10 am.

According to local sources, more than 8,000 items are on the auction block, including electronics, jewelry, tools, musical instruments, golf clubs, and even cars.

Allegedly, this year's auction will include eleven cars that were abandoned at the airport over the last year, including a Hyundai Sonata, Nissan Ultima, and several Honda Civic cars.

If you are looking to get a good deal on brand-name electronics, there will be laptops, Apple watches, cameras, Kindle reading devices, and more.

In addition to the thousands of items for sale, there will also be several food trucks onsite providing breakfast and lunch to auction attendees.

So, if you're a fan of looks for great deals at auctions, why not stop out at this year's annual event at the Pittsburgh Airport and see what you can find.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story. Read more from Kristen here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# money# auction# business# economy# shopping

Comments / 25

Published by

Follow for local business news, grand openings & events.

Pennsylvania State
53635 followers

More from Kristen Walters

Sanford, FL

Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Florida with giveaways this month

A popular discount retail store chain is opening another new store in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. If you consider yourself a "smart shopper" who loves to find great deals on brand-name items without paying full retail price, you may be interested to learn that a popular discount retail store chain is opening another new store location in Florida. They are also offering some fun giveaways during the grand opening weekend.

Read full story
11 comments
Summerville, SC

Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this month

If you've been craving a juicy, mouthwatering chicken sandwich meal with crispy waffle fries and a shake, then you may be excited to learn that a famous restaurant chain will be opening another new location in South Carolina this month. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
8 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate hosting two meet and greet events this week

This week Pennsylvanians will get several chances to meet one of the Commonwealth's gubernatorial candidates. Read on to learn more. This week, Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate running for Pennsylvania Governor, will be hosting several meet-and-greet events. This is a great opportunity to come out and learn more about the candidate's policies and platform as we approach election day.

Read full story
2 comments
Biddeford, ME

Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Maine this week

If you love buying high-quality brand-name items at discount prices, you may be excited to learn that a popular discount retail chain will be opening another new store location in Maine this week. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
3 comments
Mcalester, OK

Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Oklahoma this week

If you've been looking for a new place to satisfy your craving for a juicy chicken sandwich or creamy milkshake, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Oklahoma this week. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
10 comments
Sioux City, IA

Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Iowa this month

If you have been searching for additional ways to save money on groceries, you may be interested to know that a popular discount supermarket chain recently announced they would be opening another new store location in Iowa later this month. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
4 comments
Rocky Mount, NC

Popular discount retail store opening another new location in North Carolina this month

If you like to find great deals on name-brand clothing, shoes, and home decor without paying full retail prices, then you may be excited to learn that a popular off-price retail store chain will be opening another new location in North Carolina this month. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
7 comments
Senoia, GA

Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this month

If you're a fan of juicy chicken sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain recently announced that they would be opening another new restaurant location in Georgia this month. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
5 comments

Major car manufacturer opening new store location in New Mexico

A major car manufacturer is opening a new direct-to-consumer store location in New Mexico, even though state law prohibits direct sales. Read on to learn more. According to local reports, Tesla Motors recently announced that they will be opening a second New Mexico store location in the spring of 2023.

Read full story
4 comments
Flagstaff, AZ

Popular discount retail store chain opening another new location in Arizona next month

A popular discount retail store recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Arizona in early November, just in time for the busy holiday shopping season. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
2 comments
Weston, WI

Major discount supermarket chain opening another new location in Wisconsin this month

A popular discount grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Wisconsin this month. Read on to learn more. If you've been searching for more ways to save money on your grocery bills, you may be interested to learn that the popular German-based discount supermarket chain Aldi recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Weston on October 27, 2022.

Read full story
6 comments
Myrtle Beach, SC

Popular supermarket chain opening another location in South Carolina next month

If you've been looking for another option for doing your grocery shopping, you may be interested to learn that a popular supermarket chain will be opening another new location in South Carolina next month. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
14 comments
Grand Rapids, MI

Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan

If you're a fan of chicken wings or tenders, you may be excited to learn that a popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new restaurant location in Michigan. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
1 comments

Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in Florida

A major discount grocery store chain just opened another new store location in Florida. Read on to learn more. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi recently opened its newest Florida location in Clearwater on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

Read full story
9 comments

National company now hiring 100,000 people for seasonal jobs, no interview required for most positions

If you or someone you know is looking for a way to make extra income for the holidays, you may be interested to know that a major national delivery company is now hiring more than 100,000 seasonal workers throughout the country. Best of all, applicants can apply online, and no interview is required for most positions. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
55 comments
Rexburg, ID

Popular Idaho restaurant closed due to increased food and wage costs

A popular restaurant that was a favorite among the locals has unfortunately closed its doors, citing increased food and wage costs as the main catalysts for the closure. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
12 comments
Maricopa, AZ

Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in Arizona

If you love brand-name clothing, shoes, and household items but don't like paying full retail price, then you may be excited to learn that a popular discount retail chain is opening another new store location in Arizona in early November, just in time for the Christmas holiday shopping season. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
4 comments
Lewes, DE

Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Delaware next month

A popular regional grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Delaware next month. Read on to learn more. Redner's Warehouse Markets recently announced that they would open another new store in Lewes, Delaware, on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Read full story
11 comments
Monroe, MI

Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for Halloween

If you're a fan of horror films, true crime, the supernatural -- or if you are looking for something unique and exciting to do during the Halloween season, be sure to check out the new Michigan Museum of Horror when it opens later this month. Read on to learn more.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy