Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate hosting two meet and greet events this week

This week Pennsylvanians will get several chances to meet one of the Commonwealth's gubernatorial candidates. Read on to learn more.

This week, Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate running for Pennsylvania Governor, will be hosting several meet-and-greet events. This is a great opportunity to come out and learn more about the candidate's policies and platform as we approach election day.

The first event will be held on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 3 pm at the Butler Airport Hangar at 475 Airport Road in Butler, PA. Registration is required for the event.

If you are interested in attending, you can register online at the candidate's website at doug4gov.com. According to the candidate's website, it is recommended that attendees bring their own lawn chairs for seating at the event.

The second meet-and-greet event this week will take place on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Springdale Veterans Association located at 1151 Pittsburgh Street in Springdale, PA. The event is scheduled to begin at 5:30 pm.

Registration is also required for this event. Again, if you are interested in attending, you can register online at the candidate's website.

Mastriano will also be attending the Restore Freedom Rally on Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Erie Bayfront Convention Center located at 1 Sassafras Pier in Erie, PA. That event is scheduled to begin at 6 pm. However, doors will open at 4:30 pm. This event also requires online registration.