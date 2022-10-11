Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Maine this week

If you love buying high-quality brand-name items at discount prices, you may be excited to learn that a popular discount retail chain will be opening another new store location in Maine this week. Read on to learn more.

NoDerog/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On Thursday, October 13, 2022, the popular discount retail chain HomeGoods will be opening its newest Maine location in Biddeford.

The new HomeGoods store will be located at 401 Mariner Way near Panera Bread and Longhorn Steakhouse.

HomeGoods is known for offering deep discounts on a wide variety of household items, including kitchenware, rugs, furniture, holiday decorations, bath and bedding essentials, and pet supplies.

Many customers enjoy shopping at HomeGoods stores for the "treasure hunting" experience. Since HomeGoods regularly gets new items in stock, there is always something new to find in stores. However, HomeGoods also sells a variety of items in its online store as well.

According to local reports, this HomeGoods location is expected to bring about 65 full and part-time jobs to the area. If you or someone you know is interested in applying for a position at the new HomeGoods store, you can learn more on their hiring site, run by parent company TJX Companies Inc.

So, if you are in the Biddeford area, be sure to stop into the new HomeGoods store when it opens later this week and see what treasures you can find.