Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Oklahoma this week

If you've been looking for a new place to satisfy your craving for a juicy chicken sandwich or creamy milkshake, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Oklahoma this week. Read on to learn more.

Joshua Resnick/Canva Pro

On Thursday, October 13, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest Oklahoma restaurant location in McAlester.

According to the company's website, the new Chick-fil-A restaurant will be located at 1209 Tanglewood Drive near the Starbucks and Ross Dress for Less.

This location, which includes a drive-thru for easy and convenient pickups and a dining room, will be open from 6:30 am to 9 pm Monday through Thursday. On Fridays and Saturdays, this Chick-fil-A location is open from 6:30 am to 10 pm.

Chick-fil-A is known for its delicious chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and milkshakes. They also offer breakfast, salads, sides, and treats. You can view their full menu here.

The restaurant chain also offers catering services for events, meetings, and parties. Catering orders can be placed online on Chick-fil-A's website for pickup or delivery.

This Chick-fil-A location is currently hiring for several full and part-time positions, including team members and team leaders. If you or someone you know is interested in applying for a job at Chick-fil-A, you can find more information on their hiring page here.

So, if you are in the McAlester area, be sure to stop into the new Chick-fil-A when it opens later this week.