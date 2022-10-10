Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this month

If you're a fan of juicy chicken sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain recently announced that they would be opening another new restaurant location in Georgia this month. Read on to learn more.

mphillips007/Getty Images/Canva Pro

The popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A recently announced that they would be opening another new location in Senoia, Georgia, this week on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

The new Chick-fil-A restaurant will be located at 7996 Wells Street in Senoia near the Dunkin' and Publix Supermarket.

According to the company's website, this Chick-fil-A location will be open Monday through Thursday from 6:30 to 9 pm. The restaurant is open from 6:30 am to 10 pm on Fridays and Saturdays. They are not open on Sundays.

Chick-fil-A is known for its delicious chicken sandwiches. Their sandwiches are made with a boneless, skinless chicken breast that is breaded or grilled, based on your preference.

The sandwich is then served on a toasted, buttered bun with dill pickles, cheese, and your choice of sauce, such as Chick-fil-A sauce, Garden Herb Ranch, Honey Mustard, Sweet & Spicy Sriracha, or Classic Barbecue.

The restaurant chain also serves nuggets, wraps, salads, and sides. If you're in the mood for something sweet to accompany your chicken meal, you can choose from a frosted coffee, milkshake, frozen lemonade, cookie, brownie, or ice cream cup.

You can view Chick-fil-A's full menu here.

Chick-fil-A also offers catering services for parties, meetings, and other events. Orders can be placed on the restaurant's website for pickup or delivery.