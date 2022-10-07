Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan

If you're a fan of chicken wings or tenders, you may be excited to learn that a popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new restaurant location in Michigan. Read on to learn more.

mphillips007/Getty Images/Canva Pro

The Detroit Wing Company, which currently operates more than two dozen locations throughout Michigan, recently opened another new location in Grand Rapids. This marks the second Grand Rapids location for the chain.

The new Detroit Wing Company restaurant is located at 2500 E. Beltline Avenue in Grand Rapids near the At&T Store and Take 5 Oil Change.

According to local sources, the restaurant held a "soft opening" in late September but held its official grand opening event on October 1, 2022.

Detroit Wing Company is famous for its delectable wings and chicken tenders which come with your choice of sauce. With sauce options like cajun, lemon pepper, habanero ranch, hot garlic, buffalo, and more, there is something to satisfy almost every palate.

They also serve mouthwatering sides like mac and cheese, dill potato salad, cheese fries, chili, cornbread muffins, garlic butter cheese sticks, and coleslaw.

Here's what one local customer named Craig had to say about the new Detroit Wing Company location in a recent Google review:

Ordered wings for my family to have on a football Sunday. Ready when I arrived, cooked perfectly tasted great and reasonably priced. Would highly recommend!

So if you are looking for mouth-watering chicken wings to satisfy your cravings, be sure to check out the newest Detriot Wing Company location in Grand Rapids.