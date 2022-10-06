Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for Halloween

If you're a fan of horror films, true crime, the supernatural -- or if you are looking for something unique and exciting to do during the Halloween season, be sure to check out the new Michigan Museum of Horror when it opens later this month. Read on to learn more.

The Michigan Museum of Horror is the brainchild of filmmaker and horror movie enthusiast Nate Thompson.

Motivated by his interest in the genre, Thompson set out to create the first museum in Michigan dedicated to the topic. The two-story museum, located at 44 S. Monroe Street in Monroe, Michigan, will be open year-round.

It is scheduled to celebrate its grand opening at 6:30 pm on Thursday, October 20, 2022, just in time for Halloween.

According to local sources, the new Michigan Museum of Horror will feature human bones and skulls, animal remains, funeral exhibits, and a red room with actual crime scene photos. Allegedly there is also a catacomb exhibit in the works.

Tickets for the attraction can be purchased online at Nate Thompson's website. The cost of entry is $10 for adults and $6 for children. It is unclear whether the attraction is appropriate for kids, so parents may want to use discretion and check it out first.

However, if you are looking for a unique Halloween experience or are an avid horror genre fan, stop by and tour the Michigan Museum of Horror when it opens on October 20th.