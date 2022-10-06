Popular retail chain vows to stay closed on Black Friday forever

Kristen Walters

Black Friday is a shopping holiday in the United States that falls on the day after Thanksgiving. It is considered the start of the Christmas shopping season, and many retailers offer special discounts and deals. However, one popular retail store chain recently announced that they plan to keep their stores closed on Black Friday indefinitely. Read on to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e7LAy_0iOWzUpg00
Brightstars/Getty Images/Canva Pro

While many retail stores are gearing up for the holiday shopping season with Black Friday deals and discounts, REI Co-op, a popular camping and sporting goods store chain, has decided to do things differently.

In a recent press release, REI announced that they plan to keep all of their store locations closed on Black Friday indefinitely so that their employees can have a day off to relax and spend some quality time outdoors.

Not only will REI employees be getting Black Friday off indefinitely, but they will also be paid for taking the day off.

Here's what the company had to say about its decision to stay closed on Black Friday in its recent press release:

For this Black Friday, and every Black Friday in the future, the co-op will forgo profits and sales at all locations, and instead pay its more than 16,000 employees to enjoy time outside. Since 2015, REI has closed its doors on Black Friday—inviting employees and members to spend time outside rather than shopping...Opt Outside has always been about prioritizing the experience of our employees—choosing the benefits of time outside over a day of consumption and sales.

What do you think about REI's decision to remain closed on Black Friday?

Do you think more retail stores should do this?

Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story. Read more from Kristen here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# business# shopping# money# Black Friday# economy

Comments / 91

Published by

Follow for local business news, grand openings & events.

Pennsylvania State
53172 followers

More from Kristen Walters

Mcalester, OK

Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Oklahoma this week

If you've been looking for a new place to satisfy your craving for a juicy chicken sandwich or creamy milkshake, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Oklahoma this week. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
Sioux City, IA

Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Iowa this month

If you have been searching for additional ways to save money on groceries, you may be interested to know that a popular discount supermarket chain recently announced they would be opening another new store location in Iowa later this month. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
4 comments
Rocky Mount, NC

Popular discount retail store opening another new location in North Carolina this month

If you like to find great deals on name-brand clothing, shoes, and home decor without paying full retail prices, then you may be excited to learn that a popular off-price retail store chain will be opening another new location in North Carolina this month. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
6 comments
Senoia, GA

Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this month

If you're a fan of juicy chicken sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain recently announced that they would be opening another new restaurant location in Georgia this month. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
5 comments

Major car manufacturer opening new store location in New Mexico

A major car manufacturer is opening a new direct-to-consumer store location in New Mexico, even though state law prohibits direct sales. Read on to learn more. According to local reports, Tesla Motors recently announced that they will be opening a second New Mexico store location in the spring of 2023.

Read full story
4 comments
Flagstaff, AZ

Popular discount retail store chain opening another new location in Arizona next month

A popular discount retail store recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Arizona in early November, just in time for the busy holiday shopping season. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
2 comments
Weston, WI

Major discount supermarket chain opening another new location in Wisconsin this month

A popular discount grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Wisconsin this month. Read on to learn more. If you've been searching for more ways to save money on your grocery bills, you may be interested to learn that the popular German-based discount supermarket chain Aldi recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Weston on October 27, 2022.

Read full story
6 comments

Popular supermarket chain opening another location in South Carolina next month

If you've been looking for another option for doing your grocery shopping, you may be interested to learn that a popular supermarket chain will be opening another new location in South Carolina next month. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
14 comments
Grand Rapids, MI

Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan

If you're a fan of chicken wings or tenders, you may be excited to learn that a popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new restaurant location in Michigan. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
1 comments

Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in Florida

A major discount grocery store chain just opened another new store location in Florida. Read on to learn more. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi recently opened its newest Florida location in Clearwater on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

Read full story
9 comments

National company now hiring 100,000 people for seasonal jobs, no interview required for most positions

If you or someone you know is looking for a way to make extra income for the holidays, you may be interested to know that a major national delivery company is now hiring more than 100,000 seasonal workers throughout the country. Best of all, applicants can apply online, and no interview is required for most positions. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
55 comments
Rexburg, ID

Popular Idaho restaurant closed due to increased food and wage costs

A popular restaurant that was a favorite among the locals has unfortunately closed its doors, citing increased food and wage costs as the main catalysts for the closure. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
12 comments
Maricopa, AZ

Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in Arizona

If you love brand-name clothing, shoes, and household items but don't like paying full retail price, then you may be excited to learn that a popular discount retail chain is opening another new store location in Arizona in early November, just in time for the Christmas holiday shopping season. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
4 comments
Lewes, DE

Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Delaware next month

A popular regional grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Delaware next month. Read on to learn more. Redner's Warehouse Markets recently announced that they would open another new store in Lewes, Delaware, on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Read full story
11 comments
Monroe, MI

Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for Halloween

If you're a fan of horror films, true crime, the supernatural -- or if you are looking for something unique and exciting to do during the Halloween season, be sure to check out the new Michigan Museum of Horror when it opens later this month. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
Pottsville, PA

Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Pennsylvania

If you love a good sub sandwich made with only the freshest ingredients, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Pennsylvania, giving hungry residents one more option to satisfy their cravings. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
9 comments
University Place, WA

Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Washington

If you are a fan of Nashville-style spicy chicken sandwiches, tenders with delectable dipping sauce, or chicken and waffles, you may be excited to learn that a popular up-and-coming restaurant chain just opened a new location in Washington. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
16 comments
Laplace, LA

Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Louisiana this month

If you've been looking for a new place to save on groceries, you may be excited to learn that a popular discount supermarket chain is opening another new store location in Louisiana this month. They are also giving away some great prizes during the grand opening. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
3 comments
Kennesaw, GA

Major discount retail chain announces plans to open new store in Georgia

A major discount retail chain recently announced that they are planning to open another new store location in Georgia. Read on to learn more. Discount retail store chains are popping up all over the country as people look for more ways to save money in this current economy.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy