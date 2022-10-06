Popular retail chain vows to stay closed on Black Friday forever

Black Friday is a shopping holiday in the United States that falls on the day after Thanksgiving. It is considered the start of the Christmas shopping season, and many retailers offer special discounts and deals. However, one popular retail store chain recently announced that they plan to keep their stores closed on Black Friday indefinitely. Read on to learn more.

Brightstars/Getty Images/Canva Pro

While many retail stores are gearing up for the holiday shopping season with Black Friday deals and discounts, REI Co-op, a popular camping and sporting goods store chain, has decided to do things differently.

In a recent press release, REI announced that they plan to keep all of their store locations closed on Black Friday indefinitely so that their employees can have a day off to relax and spend some quality time outdoors.

Not only will REI employees be getting Black Friday off indefinitely, but they will also be paid for taking the day off.

Here's what the company had to say about its decision to stay closed on Black Friday in its recent press release:

For this Black Friday, and every Black Friday in the future, the co-op will forgo profits and sales at all locations, and instead pay its more than 16,000 employees to enjoy time outside. Since 2015, REI has closed its doors on Black Friday—inviting employees and members to spend time outside rather than shopping...Opt Outside has always been about prioritizing the experience of our employees—choosing the benefits of time outside over a day of consumption and sales.

What do you think about REI's decision to remain closed on Black Friday?

Do you think more retail stores should do this?

Share your thoughts in the comments below.