Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Washington

If you are a fan of Nashville-style spicy chicken sandwiches, tenders with delectable dipping sauce, or chicken and waffles, you may be excited to learn that a popular up-and-coming restaurant chain just opened a new location in Washington. Read on to learn more.

Joshua Resnick/Canva Pro

On October 1, 2022, Al's Hot Chicken opened their newest restaurant location in University Place.

This is the restaurant chain's first Washington state location but the fourth to open in the country, with three additional locations in California listed on their website.

The new Al's Hot Chicken restaurant is located at 2102 Mildred Street in University Place, Washington, near the Dairy Queen Drill & Chill and the Ale House Pub & Eatery.

The restaurant is famous for its spicy chicken combo meals, which come with your choice of side and sauce. Al's Hot Chicken also serves fresh waffles (with or without a side of tenders) and salads.

You can view their full menu here.

Here's what one customer named Bernadette had to say about the new Al's Hot Chicken restaurant location at University Place in a recent Google review.

Okay so its busy as heck but apparently for good reason. Best customer service experience in Tacoma in ages. warm greeting and big smiles. Orders were CORRECT!! Chicken tenders are big. Waffles are everything the other reviews say, you dont even need the syrup. We got 2 sandwiches, waffles, and the LA hot sandwich. also some loaded fries. very good! will be going back!

So if you are in the area and looking for a delicious spicy chicken sandwich or waffles, be sure to stop into the new Al's Hot Chicken location in University Place and try out a few things from the menu.