Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Louisiana this month

If you've been looking for a new place to save on groceries, you may be excited to learn that a popular discount supermarket chain is opening another new store location in Louisiana this month. They are also giving away some great prizes during the grand opening. Read on to learn more.

Wavebreakmedia/Getty Images/Canva Pro

If you're looking for a way to save money on your groceries, you should check out the new Aldi store, which is opening in Laplace, Louisiana, later this month.

According to Aldi's website, the new store in Laplace is scheduled to hold its grand opening event on Thursday, October 20, 2022. However, there will also be a "sneak peek" event on October 19th.

The new store is located at 2122 W. Airline Highway in Laplace near the Waffle House and Dollar General.

Aldi's grand opening event is scheduled to start with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 am on October 20th. If you are one of the first customers on opening day, you will get one of Aldi's famous "Golden Tickets" that could be worth up to $100.

However, even if you aren't one of the first 100 customers, you still have a chance to win a $500 gift card. Aldi will be collecting entries for the drawing from October 20-23. No purchase is necessary to enter.

The new Aldi store in Laplace will also be handing out free shopping totes on the grand opening day while supplies last.

So, if you are in the area, be sure to stop at the new Aldi store when it opens on October 20th and see what they have to offer.