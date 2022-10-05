Major discount retail chain announces plans to open new store in Georgia

A major discount retail chain recently announced that they are planning to open another new store location in Georgia. Read on to learn more.

Kadmy/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Discount retail store chains are popping up all over the country as people look for more ways to save money in this current economy.

If you are someone who loves brand-name clothing and household items but doesn't want to pay the full price at department stores, you may be excited to learn that Nordstrom has recently announced plans to open one of its off-price retail stores, Nordstrom Rack, in Kennesaw, Georgia.

According to the company's press release, the new Nordstrom Rack discount retail store will be located at the Barrett Place shopping center in Kennesaw.

The new Nordstrom Rack store is expected to open in the spring of 2024.

One of the reasons why Nordstrom Rack has become a popular shopping destination for fashionable bargain shoppers is that customers can often save up to 70 percent off the full retail price on many popular clothing brands, shoes, and home decor.

Nordstrom Rack is also a great place to find gifts for many different occasions or to treat yourself to a new outfit without breaking the bank.

If you enjoy shopping at Nordstrom or Nordstrom Rack online, you can choose to have your items shipped to any physical store location for pickup. Nordstrom Rack stores also process refunds for online orders, so those living in the area will have another option for easy returns.

So, if you enjoy shopping for high-quality brand-name items but not having to pay full price, keep an eye out for the new Nordstrom Rack store coming to Kennesaw in spring 2024.