Study identifies most popular Halloween candies in Pennsylvania for 2022

Halloween is just around the corner, so a popular online candy company just did a study to find out what the most popular candy was for 2022. Read on to find out which Halloween candies are purchased most often in Pennsylvania. Can you guess?

Juan Moyano/Canva Pro

The popular online candy seller, CandyStore.com, recently conducted a study to discover which Halloween candy types were most popular with Pennsylvania residents. The study analyzed over 15 years of candy sales data in Pennsylvania.

Here are Pennsylvania's top three most popular Halloween candy choices for 2022.

Coming in at third place is Skittles.

Skittles are popular Halloween candy because they are a fun and colorful treat. In addition, they come in a variety of fruity flavors, so there is something for everyone to enjoy. And best of all, they are affordable and easy to find.

The second most popular Halloween candy in Pennsylvania for 2022 is M&M's.

M&M's are a popular Halloween candy for many reasons. Many people enjoy the variety of flavors that M&M's offers and they are a great way to add some fun to your Halloween candy collection.

However, the most popular Halloween candy in Pennsylvania is Hershey's Mini Bars.

This could have something to do with the fact that Hershey Company is headquartered in Pennsylvania, or maybe people just think the Mini Bars are the perfect candy to give out for Trick-or-Treat.

