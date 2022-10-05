Goodwill goes online, making it easier to find name-brand items at second-hand prices

The popular second-hand store chain Goodwill recently launched a new online store that allows customers to shop for brand-name items from the comfort of their couch.

AndreyPopov/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Goodwill Industries got its start in 1902 by Reverend Edgar J. Helms in Boston when he asked members of his congregation to donate used clothing and other household goods that could be repaired and redistributed to people in need.

Today the company has over 165 retail store locations throughout the country that accept donations from their respective communities and resell items at discounted prices. However, until recently, Goodwill customers had to travel to a physical store location and search through racks of items that were organized by size.

If a customer wanted to find certain brand-name items, there was really no organizational system at the stores to do that. They simply had to search through thousands of items and hope that they might find what they were looking for.

However, Goodwill Industries recently launched a new website called Goodwill Finds, where shoppers can filter by top brands such as Ralph Lauren, Nike, lululemon, Levi's, Adidas, and more. There is also a "search" feature that allows you to enter any keyword or brand to find specific items on the site.

Currently, customers can only purchase items through the new Goodwill Finds website. There is no way to send in donations at this time, so if you have items you want to donate, you'll still need to drop those off at a physical store location.

You can visit Goodwill's new online site here.