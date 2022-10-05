Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in Pennsylvania

A major pharmacy chain recently announced that it will be closing another store location in Pennsylvania this month. Read on to learn more about the affected store location.

101dalmatians/Getty Images/Canva Pro

It's often frustrating and disappointing when a major pharmacy in the community closes its doors for good. It can also be very inconvenient if you had gotten into the habit of relying on that store for filling prescriptions or purchasing everyday items.

Unfortuantely, the Rite Aid store in Limerick, Pennsylvania recently announced that it will be closing its doors this month. According to a sign on the door, the Rite Aid located 33 W. Ridge Pike will be closing on October 5, 2022.

According to local reports, employees at this store location confirmed the news of the impending closure as well. Local sources also indicated that most of the shelves at the store have been emptied, so if you were hoping to stop in one last time, you may have a difficult time finding what you need at this location.

If you currently have prescriptions that are filled at this Rite Aid location, you can expect them to be transferred to the Rite Aid located at 820 Main Street in Royersford, as per the sign posted on the door.

This is certainly disappointing news for the Limerick community. We were unable to find out any specific reason why this location was shuttered. However, we do know that Rite Aid had planned to close a number of stores that it deemed "unprofitable" to help reduce costs.