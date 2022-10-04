Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public park

A Pennsylvania judge recently ruled in favor of allowing city officials to remove a statue of Christopher Columbus from a public park in the Commonwealth. Read on to learn more.

Boggy22/Getty Images/Canva Pro

For centuries, Christopher Columbus, the famous Italian explorer who left Europe to "sail the ocean blue" only to discover the Americas in 1492, has been celebrated in the United States.

We even made Columbus Day, which falls on October 10th each year, a federal holiday in 1937.

However, recently, there has been quite a bit of cultural backlash against the historical figure.

As a result, city officials in Pittsburgh have been trying to have the Christopher Columbus statue in Schenley Park, which has been on display since 1958, removed.

In 2020, Pittsburgh's former Mayor, Bill Peduto, recommended that the statue be removed after receiving a petition filed with the city claiming that Columbus had a history of mistreating certain ethnic groups and was, therefore, a symbol of systemic racism that should not be celebrated.

According to local reports, the Pittsburgh Art Commission also voted to have the statue removed from the park.

However, a group called the Italian Sons and Daughters of America filed for an injunction in an attempt to keep the statue at its current location in Schenley Park.

But last week, Judge John T. McVay Jr. issued a ruling in the case finding in favor of the city officials who wish to have the Columbus statue removed and provided legal analysis based on precedent to support his opinion.

What do you think about this? Share your opinion in the comments.