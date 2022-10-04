Morrisville, PA

Experience Pennsylvania's spookiest Halloween drive-in movie experience

Kristen Walters

If you are looking for an exhilarating Halloween experience in Pennsylvania this fall, you have to check out this unique drive-in movie theater that has been deemed the "scariest drive-in movie experience" in the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=384UXI_0iM330Eu00
Jewelsy/Getty Images/Canva Pro

The Haunted Halloween Drive-In at Snipes Farms in Morrisville, Pennsylvania, isn't your typical drive-in movie theater.

If you dare to visit the Haunted Halloween Drive-In this year, you'll enter a field that contains a massive fifty-foot movie screen after navigating a creepy stretch of road just after sunset.

As you sit back with a snack to watch Halloween classics such as Scream, Friday the 13th, Hocus Pocus, or The Blair Witch Project, terrifying characters will be lurking through the field in real life to increase the scare factor of the movie.

Basically, it's a haunted house attraction combined with a drive-in movie theater experience.

The Haunted Halloween Drive-In is located at Snipes Farm at 890 W. Bridge Street in Morrisville, PA.

The attraction has movies scheduled every day in October through Halloween. However, if you are interested in going, you may want to get your tickets soon, and many of the movie dates have already sold out.

Tickets must be purchased online in advance on the Drive-In's website. Tickets will not be sold at the gate.

You can see the full movie schedule here.

The gates open each night at 6 pm, and the movies will begin playing shortly after sunset.

Visitors will be able to listen to the movie inside their vehicles by tuning into a radio station that will be displayed on the movie screen. If you prefer to sit outside of your car, the attraction advises bringing a portable FM radio to tune into the audio.

So, if you are looking for some Halloween fun this season, why not check out your favorite spooky movie at the Haunted Halloween Drive-In?

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story. Read more from Kristen here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Halloween# movies# entertainment# haunted house# haunted attractions

Comments / 2

Published by

Follow for local business news, grand openings & events.

Pennsylvania State
52060 followers

More from Kristen Walters

Rexburg, ID

Popular Idaho restaurant closed due to increased food and wage costs

A popular restaurant that was a favorite among the locals has unfortunately closed its doors, citing increased food and wage costs as the main catalysts for the closure. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
2 comments
Maricopa, AZ

Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in Arizona

If you love brand-name clothing, shoes, and household items but don't like paying full retail price, then you may be excited to learn that a popular discount retail chain is opening another new store location in Arizona in early November, just in time for the Christmas holiday shopping season. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
2 comments
Lewes, DE

Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Delaware next month

A popular regional grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Delaware next month. Read on to learn more. Redner's Warehouse Markets recently announced that they would open another new store in Lewes, Delaware, on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Read full story
1 comments
Monroe, MI

Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for Halloween

If you're a fan of horror films, true crime, the supernatural -- or if you are looking for something unique and exciting to do during the Halloween season, be sure to check out the new Michigan Museum of Horror when it opens later this month. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
Pottsville, PA

Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Pennsylvania

If you love a good sub sandwich made with only the freshest ingredients, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Pennsylvania, giving hungry residents one more option to satisfy their cravings. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
4 comments

Popular retail chain vows to stay closed on Black Friday forever

Black Friday is a shopping holiday in the United States that falls on the day after Thanksgiving. It is considered the start of the Christmas shopping season, and many retailers offer special discounts and deals. However, one popular retail store chain recently announced that they plan to keep their stores closed on Black Friday indefinitely. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
26 comments
University Place, WA

Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Washington

If you are a fan of Nashville-style spicy chicken sandwiches, tenders with delectable dipping sauce, or chicken and waffles, you may be excited to learn that a popular up-and-coming restaurant chain just opened a new location in Washington. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
11 comments
Laplace, LA

Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Louisiana this month

If you've been looking for a new place to save on groceries, you may be excited to learn that a popular discount supermarket chain is opening another new store location in Louisiana this month. They are also giving away some great prizes during the grand opening. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
3 comments
Kennesaw, GA

Major discount retail chain announces plans to open new store in Georgia

A major discount retail chain recently announced that they are planning to open another new store location in Georgia. Read on to learn more. Discount retail store chains are popping up all over the country as people look for more ways to save money in this current economy.

Read full story
4 comments
Pennsylvania State

Study identifies most popular Halloween candies in Pennsylvania for 2022

Halloween is just around the corner, so a popular online candy company just did a study to find out what the most popular candy was for 2022. Read on to find out which Halloween candies are purchased most often in Pennsylvania. Can you guess?

Read full story
5 comments

Goodwill goes online, making it easier to find name-brand items at second-hand prices

The popular second-hand store chain Goodwill recently launched a new online store that allows customers to shop for brand-name items from the comfort of their couch. Goodwill Industries got its start in 1902 by Reverend Edgar J. Helms in Boston when he asked members of his congregation to donate used clothing and other household goods that could be repaired and redistributed to people in need.

Read full story
7 comments
Limerick, PA

Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in Pennsylvania

A major pharmacy chain recently announced that it will be closing another store location in Pennsylvania this month. Read on to learn more about the affected store location. It's often frustrating and disappointing when a major pharmacy in the community closes its doors for good. It can also be very inconvenient if you had gotten into the habit of relying on that store for filling prescriptions or purchasing everyday items.

Read full story
25 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public park

A Pennsylvania judge recently ruled in favor of allowing city officials to remove a statue of Christopher Columbus from a public park in the Commonwealth. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
463 comments
Florida State

Lottery ticket worth $153,539.59 recently sold at Florida gas station

If you recently purchased a Lottery ticket in Florida, you may want to check your numbers because a winning ticket worth over $153,000 was recently sold at a Florida gas station. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
17 comments
Emporia, KS

Popular discount retail store chain opening another new location in Kansas this week

If you love to shop for stylish clothing, home decor, and gifts but don't like paying the full retail price at department stores, you may be excited to learn that a popular discount retail chain will be opening another new store location in Kansas this week. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
North Charleston, SC

Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this month

A major discount grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in South Carolina this month. Read on to learn more. You can never have too many supermarkets in your community, can you? Having more options for grocery shopping in an area usually means more competition, which can translate into additional opportunities to save on food and household items through weekly sales and coupons.

Read full story
25 comments
Jacksonville, AR

Popular restaurant chain opens another location in Arkansas

If you are a fan of crispy chicken sandwiches, tenders, and wings, then you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain with over 190 locations worldwide has just opened another new restaurant location in Arkansas. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
6 comments
Johnson City, NY

Popular grocery store in New York state closing this month

A popular local grocery store in New York state recently announced that they would be shutting down. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Save A Lot supermarket located at 200 Main Street in Johnson City, New York, announced on its business Facebook page that it had lost its lease to the building, which is currently being sold.

Read full story
60 comments
Mechanicsburg, PA

Beloved Pennsylvania butcher shop set to close next month

A beloved local artisan butcher shop in Pennsylvania recently announced that they would be closing their business next month. Read on to learn more. Smoke and Pickles has been a local favorite in the Mechanicsburg community for some time now. But unfortunately, the artisan butcher shop founded by Chef David T. Mills III, along with his wife Kelli, will be closing at the end of next month.

Read full story
18 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy