Experience Pennsylvania's spookiest Halloween drive-in movie experience

If you are looking for an exhilarating Halloween experience in Pennsylvania this fall, you have to check out this unique drive-in movie theater that has been deemed the "scariest drive-in movie experience" in the state.

Jewelsy/Getty Images/Canva Pro

The Haunted Halloween Drive-In at Snipes Farms in Morrisville, Pennsylvania, isn't your typical drive-in movie theater.

If you dare to visit the Haunted Halloween Drive-In this year, you'll enter a field that contains a massive fifty-foot movie screen after navigating a creepy stretch of road just after sunset.

As you sit back with a snack to watch Halloween classics such as Scream, Friday the 13th, Hocus Pocus, or The Blair Witch Project, terrifying characters will be lurking through the field in real life to increase the scare factor of the movie.

Basically, it's a haunted house attraction combined with a drive-in movie theater experience.

The Haunted Halloween Drive-In is located at Snipes Farm at 890 W. Bridge Street in Morrisville, PA.

The attraction has movies scheduled every day in October through Halloween. However, if you are interested in going, you may want to get your tickets soon, and many of the movie dates have already sold out.

Tickets must be purchased online in advance on the Drive-In's website. Tickets will not be sold at the gate.

You can see the full movie schedule here.

The gates open each night at 6 pm, and the movies will begin playing shortly after sunset.

Visitors will be able to listen to the movie inside their vehicles by tuning into a radio station that will be displayed on the movie screen. If you prefer to sit outside of your car, the attraction advises bringing a portable FM radio to tune into the audio.

So, if you are looking for some Halloween fun this season, why not check out your favorite spooky movie at the Haunted Halloween Drive-In?