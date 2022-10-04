Lottery ticket worth $153,539.59 recently sold at Florida gas station

If you recently purchased a Lottery ticket in Florida, you may want to check your numbers because a winning ticket worth over $153,000 was recently sold at a Florida gas station. Read on to learn more.

Mehaniq/Canva Pro

Even though the odds of winning the Fantasy 5 lottery grand prize are 376,992 to 1, one lucky person who recently purchased a ticket at a Florida gas station is currently holding a ticket with the winning numbers.

According to local sources, the winning lottery ticket, worth $153,539.59, was sold at Exxon Coral Way in Miami.

The grand prize-winning ticket matched all five of these numbers: 2-3-9-16-22.

However, even if you did not match all five numbers listed above, you could still win $103.50 if you matched four of the five numbers.

If you happen to be the holder of a winning ticket worth more than $600, you can claim your prize in person at the walk-in Lottery Headquarters or any Florida district office.

Lottery winners are also required to submit a claim form along with their winning ticket.

If you win an amount less than $600, you can take your ticket to any participating lottery retailer in Florida to redeem your cash prize.

Keep in mind that Florida Lottery draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the draw date, per the Florida Lottery rules.

You can read more about the procedures for claiming your lottery winnings on the Florida Lottery website.