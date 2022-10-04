Popular discount retail store chain opening another new location in Kansas this week

If you love to shop for stylish clothing, home decor, and gifts but don't like paying the full retail price at department stores, you may be excited to learn that a popular discount retail chain will be opening another new store location in Kansas this week. Read on to learn more.

Ross Dress for Less recently announced that it would open up a brand new store location on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Emporia, Kansas.

The new Ross store will be located at 2724 W. 24th Avenue in Emporia near the Hobby Lobby and Aldi Supermarket.

Ross Dress for Less is a discount retail store that sells a variety of merchandise,, such as clothing for the whole family, holiday decorations, home decor, and small furniture items. It's also a great place to shop for gifts without breaking the bank.

There's always something new to discover at Ross Dress for Less, as the stores are constantly getting new items in. Ross claims to have "the best brands and the latest fashions at 20% to 60% off department store prices.

Discount retail stores are opening all over the country and are getting a lot of attention. People love to find good deals, and these stores offer them. They can be a great place to find clothes, home decor, and other items at a fraction of the cost you would find elsewhere.

So if you are in the Emporia area, stop into the new Ross Dress for Less and see what treasures you can find.