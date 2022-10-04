Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this month

A major discount grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in South Carolina this month. Read on to learn more.

SDI Productions/Getty Images/Canva Pro

You can never have too many supermarkets in your community, can you? Having more options for grocery shopping in an area usually means more competition, which can translate into additional opportunities to save on food and household items through weekly sales and coupons.

That's why we're excited to report that the popular discount grocery store Lidl recently announced that they would be opening another new supermarket location in North Charleston later this month.

According to local sources, the new supermarket, which will be located in the Cedar Grove Shopping Center on Dorchester Road in North Charleston, will hold its grand opening event on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

Lidl grocery stores promise shoppers high-quality food and household items at low prices. They also have different weekly discounts and specials on various items. You can view their current sales and specials on their website.

The supermarket chain is able to keep costs lower than many of its competitors because most of its products are "private label" instead of famous brand names.

Lidl currently has more than 150 store locations along the Eastcoast and has recently opened several new stores, offering shoppers in multiple states another option for getting great deals on groceries each week.

So, if you are in the North Charleston area, be sure to stop into the new Lidl grocery store when it opens later this month and see what they have to offer.