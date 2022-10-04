Popular restaurant chain opens another location in Arkansas

If you are a fan of crispy chicken sandwiches, tenders, and wings, then you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain with over 190 locations worldwide has just opened another new restaurant location in Arkansas. Read on to learn more.

Joshua Resnick/Canva Pro

Recently, the popular chicken restaurant chain Slim Chickens opened a new location in Jacksonville, Arkansas.

The chain, which features delicious chicken sandwiches, wings, and tenders accompanied by a variety of delectable sauces, opened its newest location at 1870 John Harden Drive in Jacksonville near the Walmart Supercenter and Super 8 by Wyndham.

Slim Chickens offers more than 17 different sauces packed with flavor to accompany its chicken meals, such as Sriracha Garlic, Mango Habenero, Spicy BBQ, Buffalo, Gravy, and Cayenne Ranch.

The restaurant chain also offers a variety of Southern-inspired sides like mac & cheese, coleslaw, potato salad, fried pickles, okra, ranch chips, and fried mushrooms.

You can view Slim Chickens' full menu here.

Here's what one local customer named Taitmon had to say about the new Slim Chickens location in Jacksonville in a recent Google review:

I ordered online. I received my food only 2 minutes after promised time in the app. Which is excellent considering this location just opened today. Food was hot and they made sure that my tenders were shaken and completely covered in the sauce I requested. I have high hopes for this location. Keep up the great work!

So if you are looking for a delicious meal in the Jacksonville area, check out the new Slim Chickens location.