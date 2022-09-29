Springfield, MO

Unique restaurant chain set to open 4th Missouri location next month

Kristen Walters

A unique restaurant chain recently announced that it would open its fourth location in Missouri next month. Read on to learn more.

LauriPatterson/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Chicken Salad Chick is a unique restaurant chain with more than 220 locations in over 17 states throughout the country.

On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, the restaurant chain will be opening its newest location in Springfield at 1322 E. Battlefield Road near the Lean Kitchen Company, Andy's Frozen Custard, and Renaissance Books & Gifts.

According to a press release by the restaurant chain, the first 100 customers on opening day will receive free chicken salad for an entire year.

What sets Chicken Salad Chick apart from most other restaurants is that chicken salad is the focal point of its menu.

Guests can choose from traditional chicken salad flavors like the Classic Carol with celery and mayonnaise or Olivia's Old South with sweet pickles and eggs.

Chick Salad Chick also offers savory chicken salad flavors like Lauryn's Lemon Basil or Barbie-Q with a hickory-smoked BBQ flavor. Or, if you are in the mood for something sweet or spicy, Chicken Salad Chick has flavors to satisfy those flavor cravings as well.

Guests can choose to have the chicken salad of their choice made into a sandwich or served as a scoop on a bed of lettuce.

You can view their full menu here if you're interested in learning more about this unique restaurant chain that people all over the country can't seem to get enough of.

So, if you're in the Springfield area, check out the new Chicken Salad Chick restaurant when it opens on October 11th.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story. Read more from Kristen here.

