Pottsville, PA

Popular restaurant chain soon to open another location in Pennsylvania

Kristen Walters

If you're a fan of delicious sub sandwiches, you may be interested to learn that a popular restaurant chain will soon be opening a new location in Pennsylvania to help satisfy your cravings. Read on to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bTT9U_0iEOKDbU00
Ivanko_Brnjakovic/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Jersey Mike's Subs will be opening its newest Pennsylvania location in Pottsville.

The new Jersey Mike's Subs restaurant will be located at 378 Pottsville St. Clair Highway between the Aldi Supermarket and McDonald's.

According to local reports, the grand opening event will kick off on Wednesday, October 5th, at 11 am with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The restaurant will be open daily from 10 am to 9 pm.

Jersey Mikes Subs is known for its fresh, made-to-order submarine sandwiches and has become a popular lunch spot in recent years.

One thing that sets Jersey Mike's apart from other sandwich shops is its signature red wine vinegar and olive oil blend dressing that gives each sub a tangy flavor. The restaurant chain is also known for using only the freshest high-quality ingredients and sourcing vegetables locally whenever possible.

Jersey Mikes is the place to go if you are looking for a delicious sandwich and excellent customer service. So if you're in the Pottsville area on October 5th, be sure to stop into the new Jersey Mike's Subs location and see what all the buzz is about.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story. Read more from Kristen here.

