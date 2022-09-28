Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this week

If you've been looking for another place to save on food and other grocery items, you may be interested to learn that a major wholesale supermarket chain will be opening another new grocery store location in Tennessee this week. Read on to learn more.

baranozdemir/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Gordon Food Service, a Michigan-based wholesale grocery store chain with over 175 stores throughout the country, recently announced that it would be opening its newest store this week in Memphis on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

The new Gordon Food Service supermarket will be located at 1460 Union Avenue in Memphis near the Walgreens Community Pharmacy and the UPS Store.

According to local reports, the new supermarket will kick off its grand opening event at 7 am on Thursday.

This grocery store location will offer fresh produce, high-quality meats, a hot foods bar, an indoor food truck, and other pantry items that one would expect to find in a supermarket.

Gordon Food Service serves restaurants, schools, hospitals, and community members by selling many food items in bulk at wholesale prices. However, unlike many other wholesale chain stores, Gordon Food Service does not require customers to purchase a membership to shop in its stores.

Gordon Food Service also offers online ordering for delivery or curbside pickup for customers who prefer the convenience of not having to shop in the store.

So if you are in the Memphis area this week, stop into the new Gordon Food Service grocery store to see everything they have to offer.