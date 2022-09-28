Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida

If you've been craving some delicious chicken tenders and fries, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Florida to help you satisfy your cravings. Read on to learn more.

Bhofack2/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On September 27, 2022, Huey Magoo's celebrated the grand opening of its newest Florida restaurant location in Ormond Beach.

The new restaurant is located at 222 N. Nova Road near the Publix Supermarket and the UPS Store.

Huey Magoo's is known for their hand-breaded premium chicken tenders. They also serve salads, sandwiches, and wraps. You can view their full menu here.

One thing that sets Huey Magoo's apart is that they use all-natural chicken free from antibiotics, hormones, steroids, and preservatives.

Here's what one customer named Sherri had to say about the new Huey Magoo's location in Ormond Beach in a recent Google review:

We enjoyed being a part of the first couple days of this location of Huey Magoo's opening. We tried the hand breaded chicken sandwich and sweet chili sauce tenders. All was fresh and tasty. The sandwich was a bit hard to eat or split with somebody as it is separate chicken tenders on a bun and not one piece of chicken. We will be back to try more things as they have wraps and salads and different sauces to choose from as well as grilled style tenders in case you prefer that over the breaded style.

So if you are in the Ormond Beach area, be sure to stop at the new Huey Magoo's location and try it for yourself.