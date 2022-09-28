Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in Nevada

A major off-price retail chain recently announced that they plan to open another new store in Nevada. Read on to learn more.

Creatas/Photo Images/Canva Pro

Nordstrom Rack, the discount arm of the Seattle-based Nordstrom Inc. chain, recently announced that they are planning to open another new store location in Nevada in the spring of 2023.

According to a press release by the company, the new Nordstrom Rack store will be located in the Best in the West shopping center on Rainbow Boulevard.

This will be the second Nordstrom Rack store to open in the Las Vegas area.

Nordstrom Rack is a great place to find discounts on clothing, accessories, and home goods. You can often find items at Nordstrom Rack that are deeply discounted from their original retail price.

The store claims to offer discounts of as much as 70% off on brand-name apparel, beauty items, shoes, and accessories. This is a great place to shop for brand-name items if you are looking for a great bargain.

In addition to shopping for items in-store, customers who shop at the original Nordstrom store or Nordstrom Rack can pick up items ordered online at Nordstrom Rack stores. They can also return items to any Nordstrom Rack store.

So, if you are a Nordstrom fan, the addition of the new Nordstrom Rack store in Las Vegas will make shopping even more convenient for you.

We will report back with updates once we know more details about the grand opening of the new Las Vegas Nordstrom Rack store location.