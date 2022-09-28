Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this week

If you've been craving a delicious chicken sandwich, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Michigan this week. Read on to learn more.

Mphillips007/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Chick-Fil-A, the popular fast food chain known for its chicken sandwiches, is opening a new restaurant location in Michigan this week on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

The new restaurant will be located at 28588 Telegraph Road in Southfield near the Chipotle Mexican Grill, Lowes Home Improvement store, and Best Buy.

The new Chick-Fil-A will be open from 6:30 am to 9 pm Monday through Saturday.

Chick-Fil-A restaurants are not open on Sundays. This has been a long-standing policy of the company, and it is not likely to change anytime soon. This policy has caused some controversy over the years, but many customers respect the company's right to run the business according to its values.

Chick-Fil-A is known for its delicious chicken sandwiches and waffle fries, and it has become a popular lunch and dinner option for many Americans. You can view their full menu here.

According to local reports, Chick-Fil-A will be donating $25,000 to a local chapter of Feeding America to celebrate the grand opening of its newest location in Southfield. Feeding America is a nonprofit organization that provides food and resources to people in need.

So if you are in the area, be sure to stop out and try the new Chick-Fil-A in Southfield when it opens this Thursday.