Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in Ohio this week

If you love a good bargain, you may be excited to learn that a popular discount retail store chain is opening another new location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more.

Pixelfit/Getty Images/Canva Pro

The popular discount store Marshalls recently announced that they would be opening another new store this week in Fremont, Ohio, on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

The new store will be located at 2182 Sean Drive near the Game Stop, Pet Supplies Plus, and Burger King.

According to local sources, the new Marshalls store will be hosting a grand opening event on Thursday starting at 8 am.

The new store is also expected to bring about 60 jobs to the local area. You can see available positions at all Marshalls, HomeGoods, and TJMaxx store locations on the company's parent website.

If you are interested in applying for a position at the new Marshalls store in Fremont, you can also inquire about position openings within the store once it opens on Thursday.

If you are not familiar with shopping at Marshalls stores, here is what you can expect. Marshalls is a store that offers brand-name clothing and home goods at discounted prices. You can find everything from clothes to furniture to appliances at Marshalls.

The store typically has a large selection of items, and the prices are often much lower than what you would find at other retail stores.

So, if you are in the Freemont area, be sure to stop into the new Marshalls store after it opens on Thursday.