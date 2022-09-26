Popular wholesale store chain opening first location in Indiana this week

A popular wholesale store with hundreds of locations throughout the country is opening its first Indiana store location this week. Read on to learn more.

Kaspars Grinvalds/Canva Pro

If you're looking for a great place to shop for items at discounted wholesale prices, you may be interested to learn that BJ's Wholesale Club is opening its first location in Indiana on Friday, September 30, 2022.

The new store will be located at 13210 Tegler Drive in Noblesville near the Perkins Restaurant and Bakery.

The new BJ's Wholesale Club will offer shoppers some of the best prices around on a variety of products, including groceries, pet products, electronics, furniture, and other household items.

This new store will also have a gas station.

However, shoppers should know that BJ's Wholesale does require a membership to shop and enjoy discounts at their stores. Memberships start at $55 a year for a basic plan. This gives shoppers access to exclusive coupons and shopping privileges at any BJ's store location.

BJ's also offers a higher-tier membership plan for $110 per year. With this plan, shoppers can get 2% cash back on most purchases made at BJ's store locations or online, which can add up to substantial savings over time if they shop at BJ's frequently.

The higher tier membership also gives customers access to travel benefits, exclusive shopping events throughout the year, and double or triple cashback during special events.

If you're not ready to commit to a membership, BJ's Wholesale also offers a One Day Pass that allows you to shop online at BJS.com for a 24-hour period without purchasing an annual membership.

So, if you're in the Noblesville area on September 30th, stop into BJ's Wholesale Club and see what they have to offer.