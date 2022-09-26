New York CBD retail chain giving away products to celebrate new store's grand opening

If you have been thinking about trying out CBD products, you may be interested to know that a popular CBD retail chain is opening another new store this week and is giving away hundreds of dollars worth of products to celebrate its grand opening. Read on to learn more.

Chilwellness/Pixabay/Canva Pro

CBD Kratom is a popular retail chain with over 55 store locations throughout the country. However, this week, the CBD retail chain will open its newest store location in New York on September 29, 2022.

The new CBD Kratom store will be located at 191 Bedford Avenue in New York City.

The company has some fun giveaways planned for those who come out to celebrate the store's grand opening event.

For example, CBD Kratom will be giving away ten backpacks filled with a variety of products to the first people in line at 4:20 pm on September 30th. According to the company's press release, these product giveaways are worth approximately $420.

However, even if you aren't one of the first ten in line to get the product packs, all other customers in line at 4:20 will get a branded backpack. There will also be more deals and specials through October 2nd.

This will be the company's ninth retail store location in New York. They have plans to open two additional store locations in New York by the end of the year in Forest Hills and NoHo.