Popular restaurant chain opening first location in Georgia

Fudio/Getty Images/Canva Pro

In a move that is sure to please burger lovers in the Atlanta area, Hopdoddy Burger Bar will open the doors of its newest location in Atlanta on October 4, 2022.

While Hopdoddy has many locations throughout Texas, this will be the restaurant chain's first location in Georgia.

The new Hopdoddy Burger Bar will be located at 2470 Briarcliff Road in Atlanta near Jersey Mike's Subs and the Navy Federal Credit Union.

The new Hopdoddy Burger Bar will be taking over the Grub Burger location. According to local sources, Grub Burger was recently acquired by Hopdoddy earlier this year. This Grub Burger location closed on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

According to Hopdoddy's website, their food is always made fresh by hand, and they strive to use only the highest-quality ingredients.

Local reports also indicated that Hopdoddy is in the process of converting eighteen additional Grub Burger locations into Hopdoggy Burger Bar restaurants.

Hopdoddy also believes in supporting local musicians by giving out grants and promoting local artists on their website. Patrons can also donate to local musicians at any restaurant location.

So, if you're in the Atlanta area and looking for a delicious meal or a place to have drinks with friends, check out the new Hopdoddy Burger Bar in Atlanta when it opens on October 4th.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story. Read more from Kristen here.