Major grocery store chain opening another new location in Alabama

If you've been looking for more options to do your grocery shopping, you may be interested to learn that a major grocery store chain will be opening another new store location in Alabama in early October. Read on to learn more.

DAPA Images/Canva Pro

Publix, the well-known grocery store chain, is set to open another new location in Auburn, Alabama, on October 5, 2022.

The new Publix supermarket will be located at 138 South Gay Street in Auburn near the First Presbyterian Church and Hamilton's on Magnolia.

In addition to offering fresh produce, deli meats, bakery, seafood, and other everyday items, the new Publix store will also have a pharmacy, making it even more convenient to pick up prescription refills.

For shoppers who prefer not to go into the store to get grocery items, Publix offers local delivery through Instacart. Customers can also order items online and pick them up in-store or via curbside pickup.

These options make it even more convenient to shop at Publix stores and offer significant time savings to busy customers who have difficulty fitting grocery shopping into their weekly schedules.

Each week Publix offers different specials and discounts on certain items, such as "buy one get one free" or a certain amount off particular products. Knowing which products are on sale can help save a significant amount on your grocery bill.

You can find out which items are on sale by checking out Publix's online flyer on its website.