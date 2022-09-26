Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan

If you love a good barbecue sandwich, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain will be opening another new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more.

bhofack2/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Dickey's Barbecue Pit recently announced that they would be opening another new restaurant location in Michigan soon.

According to local sources, the new Dickeys restaurant will be located in the Cardinal View plaza in Kochville Township near the Saginaw Valley State University campus.

Although this is certainly not the first Dickey's Barbeque location to open in Michigan, the chain has gained in popularity over the years and will be a welcome addition to the Kochville Twp. community.

Currently, there are 15 other Dickey's locations throughout Michigan in Kalamazoo, Plymouth, Holland, Muskegon, Macomb, Lansing, Rockford, and more.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit is known for its combo plates, which allow customers to order a variety of meats such as pulled pork, kielbasa, marinated chicken breast, turkey, and brisket.

Combo plates also come with a roll and your choice of two sides, such as waffle fries, mac & cheese, cabbage slaw, potato salad, onion tanglers, fired okra, and more.

In addition to their famous combo plates, Dickey's Barbecue Pit also serves ribs, wings, sandwiches, kids' meals, and desserts like pecan pie.

You can view Dickey's full menu here.

The popular restaurant chain offers dine-in service and the option to order online for pickup or delivery.