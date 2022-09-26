Major off-price retail store chain opening new location in Ohio

A popular discount retail store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in Ohio in early October. Read on to learn more.

AWSeebaran/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Burlington, a retailer known for selling discounted brand-name clothing, footwear, baby supplies, home goods, and decor, is opening a new store in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, October 7, 2022.

The new Burlington store will be located at 14901 Lorain Avenue in Cleveland near Big Lots and Ross Dress for Less.

The store will be hosting its grand opening event on Friday, October 7. The event will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Also, the first 200 customers to enter the store on opening day will get a $5 gift card to use toward their purchase.

However, even if you can't make it to the grand opening, if you are one of the first 200 customers to shop at the new Burlington store on Saturday, October 8th, you will get a scratch-off card that could be worth up to $250 in store credit.

But the giveaways don't stop there. On Sunday, October 9th, the new Burlington store will be giving out free tote bags. However, there are a limited number of tote bags, so if you want to get one, you may want to show up at the store earlier in the day.

So, if you are in the Cleveland area, plan to stop into the new Burlington store during their grand opening event and take advantage of some great giveaways.