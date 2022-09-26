Popular grocery store chain opening new store in DC this week

If you've been looking for a new place to do your grocery shopping in the D.C. area, you may be excited to learn that a popular low-price supermarket chain will be opening a new store location in D.C. this week. Read on to learn more.

Lidl, a discount grocery store chain based in Germany, is set to open its newest location in Washington, D.C., on September 28, 2022.

The new store will be located at 2224 Town Center Drive S.E. in the District of Columbia.

According to local reports, the new Lidl grocery store will host a "soft opening" on Tuesday, September 27th, from 4 pm to 5 pm, including a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

However, the official public grand opening will take place on Wednesday, September 28th.

The new Lidl store will be open from 8 am to 9 pm daily and will offer a range of grocery items, including fresh produce, meat, and dairy products.

According to local reports, Wards 7 and 8 have not had a full-service grocery store for more than a decade, so the new Lidl supermarket is a much-needed addition to the community.

In addition to making it easier for local residents to get grocery items more conveniently, the new store is also expected to bring about 60 new jobs to the area. According to local reports, the starting pay for new store associates will be $16.50 per hour.

So, if you happen to live or work in the area, be sure to check out the new Lidl grocery store when it opens this week.