Highly anticipated new restaurant opening in Alabama next week

If you love checking out new restaurants, you may be excited to learn that a highly anticipated eatery featuring gourmet street food just opened its doors for a test. They will host their official grand opening next week.

Encore Rouge started several years ago as a food truck that would serve up delicious gourmet street food to hungry customers in the Birmingham area.

However, after winning second place at REV Birmingham's competition for startups and growing in popularity among local food lovers, the time came for Encore Rouge to open its first brick-and-mortar restaurant location in Alabama.

The new restaurant is located at 707 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard in Birmingham.

The new Encore Rouge restaurant opened for testing with a limited menu last week to prepare for its official grand opening on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

The gourmet street food restaurant is known for its popular customer favorites like the spicy chicken sandwich, cajun chicken or shrimp alfredo, street burgers, wings, tenders, fried catfish, and more. You can view Encore Rouge's full menu here.

Even though the new eatery hasn't officially held its grand opening, it's already getting positive feedback from the community.

Here is what one recent customer named Lele had to say about the new Encore Rouge restaurant in a recent Google review:

Very nice building. The food was very good and hot. The manager & staff was nice and accommodating. [We] will be back.

So if you're looking for delicious gourmet street food in the Birmingham area or want to try out a brand new restaurant, be sure to stop into Encore Rouge to see what all the buzz is about.

Kristen Walters is an independent local business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.

