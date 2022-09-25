Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Colorado this week

If you love a good cheeseburger, you'll be excited to learn that a famous restaurant chain is opening a new location in Colorado next week. Read on to learn more.

Kat Peterson/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Colorado Springs residents can look forward to a new Whataburger restaurant opening in their city on September 27, 2022.

The popular Texas-based chain has been expanding rapidly across the country in recent years, and Colorado Springs is one of the latest cities to get a location.

The new restaurant will be located at 6140 Dublin Boulevard in Colorado Springs.

According to local reports, the opening of the new Whataburger restaurant in Colorado Springs is expected to bring about 180 jobs to the local area.

Whataburger is known for its high-quality burgers and fries, as well as its unique customer service model. The company has also become well-known for its distinctive-looking restaurants, which are instantly recognizable from the road.

The new Whataburger restaurant will also have a mural inside that features popular landmarks in Colorado Springs.

According to reports, Whataburger is expected to open at least four additional locations across the state of Colorado in 2023.

So, if you happen to be in the Colorado Springs area on Tuesday, September 27th, why not stop into the new Whataburger location and try one of their delicious menu items, like a bacon cheeseburger or a crispy chick sandwich?

Whataburger also serves breakfast items, salads, sandwiches, shakes, and sides.

Kristen Walters is an independent local business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.