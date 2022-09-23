Popular Wyoming grocery store to celebrate grand re-opening with discounts, prizes and giveaways

A popular grocery store chain in Wyoming will be hosting its grand re-opening event this week to celebrate the opening of its newly renovated store. There will be discounts, giveaways, and other prizes for customers. Read on to learn more.

Bill Oxford/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Natural Grocers recently announced that they would be hosting a grand re-opening event to celebrate their newly renovated grocery store in Cheyenne on Friday, September 23, 2022.

The store, which is located at 1851 Dell Range Boulevard in Cheyenne, is now 30% larger and will offer a more extensive selection of grocery items.

There will be discounts, giveaways, and prizes for customers during the event.

If you are one of the first 150 customers in line at the supermarket on September 23rd, you will receive a "mystery" gift card worth an amount between $5 and $500. There will also be a prize wheel that customers can spin to win additional prizes.

According to the Natural Grocers press release, from September 23rd through October 7th, shoppers can fill out an entry form at the store to win great prizes, such as a $500 gift card to spend at the store and an Aventon e-bike.

The Natural Grocers supermarket chain is one of the biggest family-owned organic and natural food retailers in the United States. The company also places a high value on ethically sourced meats and environmentally beneficial goods.

Natural Grocers has everything you need for your next meal, from organic ingredients to gluten-free alternatives to high-quality meat.

If you're in the Cheyenne area this weekend, stop in the newly renovated Natural Grocers store and take advantage of the great discounts and prizes during their grand re-opening event.

Kristen Walters is an independent local business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.