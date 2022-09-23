Popular cannabis dispensary chain to open 10 new locations in Florida

A popular cannabis dispensary chain recently announced that they plan to open ten new retail store locations throughout Florida by the end of 2022.

If you are looking for a high-quality medical cannabis dispensary in Florida, you may be interested to learn that the popular dispensary chain Insa recently announced that they plan to open ten new locations throughout the state of Florida this year.

The retail cannabis chain recently opened its first location at 5115 S. Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa, and so far, customers seem to be very satisfied with the offerings and service provided at the store.

This Insa location will be hosting a grand opening event on Saturday, October 8, 2022. During the event, guests will have an opportunity to learn more about the company and the benefits of its products.

Here's what one recent customer named Amber had to say about the newest Insa dispensary location in Tampa in a recent Google review:

Overall BEST place to go! I am beyond amazed by the customer service, products, and quality. Do yourself a favor, and check this place out!

Insa is currently serving medical cannabis patients at its Tampa location. In order to purchase products at Insa locations in Florida, customers need to have a medical card. You can learn more about qualifying and obtaining a medical cannabis card here.

According to Insa's website, the company will be opening its second location in Clearwater at 28540 US Highway 19 very soon. We do not yet have information on the eight additional locations opening in Florida this year, but we will report updates as we get more information.

Insa was founded in 2013 and currently has locations in multiple states, including Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Florida.

Kristen Walters is an independent local business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.